CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,311 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CME Group by 18,502.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,220,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,198,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 537,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,411,000 after purchasing an additional 293,957 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $178.98 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $153.90 and a twelve month high of $197.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $164.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $658,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,880.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,489 shares of company stock worth $4,948,996. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

