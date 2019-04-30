Clovis Oncology Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.70) Per Share (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.44). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLVS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of CLVS opened at $18.81 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.20). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 385.80% and a negative return on equity of 147.39%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,729 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $45,178.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $547,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,986.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $373,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $576,755. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.