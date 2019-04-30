Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,841,596 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 29th total of 58,663,294 shares. Currently, 22.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,929,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 3,200 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $35,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $127,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 51.54% and a return on equity of 786.91%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.39%.

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.50 to $13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

