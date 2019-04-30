CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,814 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $111.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.07 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.28.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,977.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $656,055.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,138.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,642. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

