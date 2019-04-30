Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $131.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.38. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 8.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,405.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 346,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 323,330 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,956,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin and Minnesota. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

