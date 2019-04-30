Citigroup Analysts Give Altria Group (MO) a $45.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.53.

NYSE MO opened at $53.51 on Friday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

