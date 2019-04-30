Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12,660.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,509,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,458,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $567,123,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,576,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,839,000 after buying an additional 3,125,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $386,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,252,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,250,000 after buying an additional 875,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at $25,946,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

