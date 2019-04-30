Choate Investment Advisors Sells 103 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 106.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

Shares of MCK opened at $118.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $160.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $56.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.27 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

