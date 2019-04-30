China Southern Airlines (ZNH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZNH. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE ZNH opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 58.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $661,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

