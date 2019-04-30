Chemed (CHE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $462.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.28 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Chemed updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.65-12.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $12.65-12.85 EPS.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $9.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Chemed has a one year low of $260.03 and a one year high of $335.99. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.67, for a total value of $655,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,053.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.52, for a total transaction of $454,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $4,754,381. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Chemed by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 132,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 477,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,198,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

