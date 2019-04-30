Chegg (CHGG) Shares Down 10.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) were down 10.2% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.65. Approximately 6,450,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 1,982,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chegg to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $1,593,631.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,785 shares in the company, valued at $19,924,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 81,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $2,859,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 967,868 shares of company stock worth $37,414,609. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.11, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/chegg-chgg-shares-down-10-2-on-disappointing-earnings.html.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.