Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Cheesecake Factory has set its Q4 guidance at $0.58-0.62 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.54-2.70 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $585.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $7,587,316.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,137.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

