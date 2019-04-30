Changyou.Com (CYOU) Announces Earnings Results

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Changyou.Com updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.41-0.50 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ CYOU opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 265.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

CYOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

