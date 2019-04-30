ChanCoin (CHAN) Trading Down 76% Over Last Week

ChanCoin (CURRENCY:CHAN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, ChanCoin has traded down 76% against the US dollar. ChanCoin has a market capitalization of $8,547.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ChanCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChanCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008496 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000293 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CHAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. ChanCoin’s total supply is 10,888,036 coins. ChanCoin’s official Twitter account is @chancoin_ . The official message board for ChanCoin is crypto-chat.org/forums/chancoin-4chn.233 . ChanCoin’s official website is chancoin.org

ChanCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChanCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChanCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChanCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

