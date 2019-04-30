CGI (GIB.A) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GIB.A. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$94.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$94.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.15.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$95.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. CGI has a 52 week low of C$61.73 and a 52 week high of C$77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.