CenterStar Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,382 Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Yeti accounts for 0.9% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the first quarter worth $5,422,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the first quarter valued at $798,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti in the first quarter valued at $5,012,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Yeti in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yeti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

NYSE:YETI opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 45.51. Yeti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $36.59.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. Yeti’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Yeti Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

