Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim set a $20.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

CDEV opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

