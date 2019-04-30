Cellectis SA (CLLS) Short Interest Down 39.4% in April

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,560 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the March 29th total of 500,687 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,338 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cellectis by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cellectis by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Cellectis stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $832.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 362.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

