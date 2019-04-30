Celestica (CLS) Downgraded to Hold at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$9.79 on Friday. Celestica has a 52-week low of C$9.29 and a 52-week high of C$16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.259999937 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

