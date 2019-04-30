Celestica (CLS) Downgraded by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLS. Macquarie downgraded Celestica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Celestica from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.39.

NYSE CLS opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Celestica has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 2.67%. Celestica’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 10,347.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

