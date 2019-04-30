Caspian Services (CSSV) and International Seaways (INSW) Head to Head Contrast

Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of International Seaways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Caspian Services and International Seaways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 N/A International Seaways 0 1 2 0 2.67

International Seaways has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.80%. Given International Seaways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Caspian Services.

Profitability

This table compares Caspian Services and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A International Seaways -32.90% -6.23% -3.53%

Risk and Volatility

Caspian Services has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Seaways has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caspian Services and International Seaways’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Seaways $270.36 million 1.95 -$88.94 million ($2.20) -8.23

Caspian Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Seaways.

Summary

International Seaways beats Caspian Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caspian Services

Caspian Services, Inc. provides various oilfield services for the oil and gas industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea region. The company operates in three segments: Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services. The Vessel Operations segment charters a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to oil and natural gas exploration companies. This segment's vessel fleet includes supply vessels, survey/utility vessels, anchor handling multicats and support vessel tugs, cable laying barges, accommodation vessels, and crewboats. The Geophysical Services segment offers onshore geophysical services to independent oil and gas exploration and development companies operating in Kazakhstan. This segment provides geophysical seismic surveys, such as 2D and 3D seismic surveys. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. This segment offers various facilities and services comprising long and short terms vessel moorings, wharf front crane pad for vessel loading/offloading, boat yard with vessel lifting facilities, long-term berths, water storage facilities and vessel bunkering, oily and waste water collection and removing facilities, weighbridge facilities, electrical power supply and distribution systems, and open lay-down storage area. The company was formerly known as EMPS Corporation and changed its name to Caspian Services, Inc. in July 2005. Caspian Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers. International Seaways, Inc., through joint venture partnerships, also has ownership interests in 4 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 2 floating storage and offloading service vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

