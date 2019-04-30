Carolina Financial (CARO) Lowered to Hold at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sandler O’Neill currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

CARO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.74 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 29.22%. Research analysts expect that Carolina Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Leddy sold 20,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Moise sold 5,500 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $181,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $1,050,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carolina Financial by 62,642.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

