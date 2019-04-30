Capella Education (CPLA) and ChineseInvestors.com (CIIX) Financial Comparison

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) and ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capella Education and ChineseInvestors.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capella Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChineseInvestors.com $2.35 million 9.05 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

Capella Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChineseInvestors.com.

Dividends

Capella Education pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ChineseInvestors.com does not pay a dividend. Capella Education has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Capella Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Capella Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capella Education and ChineseInvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capella Education N/A N/A N/A ChineseInvestors.com -253.96% -1,178.21% -165.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capella Education and ChineseInvestors.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capella Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capella Education presently has a consensus target price of $108.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Capella Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capella Education is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Summary

Capella Education beats ChineseInvestors.com on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capella Education Company Profile

Capella Education Company, through its subsidiaries, provides online postsecondary education and job-ready skills services in the United States. Its Post-Secondary segment offers various doctoral, master's, and bachelor's programs primarily for working adults in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education markets; and courses that are eligible for transfer into credit at approximately 2,000 colleges and universities. At December 31, 2017, it offered approximately 2,050 online courses and 54 academic programs with 155 specializations to approximately 38,000 learners. The company's Job-Ready Skills segment provides online non-degree training solutions and services to individuals and corporate partners focused on the delivery of job-ready skills; software development program for women with placement and coaching services; and software coding education services. Capella Education Company also offers learner support services, which include academic services comprising new learner orientation, technical support, academic advisory, reminder, writing, tutoring, and educational accommodation services, as well as operates an online portal, which provides academic and personal skills; administrative services, including online class registration and transcript requests; library services; financial aid counseling; and career counseling services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

