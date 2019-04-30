CannTrust (CTST) Shares Down 6.1%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.76 and last traded at C$6.76. 3,573,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 1,230,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued an “accumulate” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get CannTrust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $747.92 million, a P/E ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 4.40.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). CannTrust had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of C$16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.99 million. CannTrust’s quarterly revenue was up 131.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CannTrust Holdings Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTST. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CannTrust (CTST) Shares Down 6.1%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/canntrust-ctst-shares-down-6-1.html.

CannTrust Company Profile (NYSE:CTST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.