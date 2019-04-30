Canadian National Railway (CNR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$135.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$116.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$126.80.

Shares of CNR traded down C$2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$124.19. The stock had a trading volume of 873,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,939. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$96.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.38.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.28999964476733 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 11,400 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.57, for a total transaction of C$1,317,500.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,487,273.21. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 10,426 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.98, for a total value of C$1,146,685.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,512,270.38. Insiders have sold a total of 47,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,685 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

