Canaccord Genuity Increases Sun Life Financial (SLF) Price Target to C$55.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.
Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$55.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$43.13 and a 1 year high of C$56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 11.33.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Kevin Dougherty sold 102,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.62, for a total transaction of C$5,181,311.34.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
