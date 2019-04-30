Canaccord Genuity Increases Sun Life Financial (SLF) Price Target to C$55.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$55.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$43.13 and a 1 year high of C$56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$8.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.38000024339487 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Kevin Dougherty sold 102,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.62, for a total transaction of C$5,181,311.34.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

