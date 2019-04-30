Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 5,868 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,012,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,719,000 after buying an additional 2,508,030 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,485,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 273,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 83,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 851,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $45.74.
