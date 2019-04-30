Shares of Callinex Mines Inc (CVE:CNX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 201000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Callinex Mines (CNX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/callinex-mines-cnx-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-06.html.

About Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.