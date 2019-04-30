Callinex Mines (CNX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Callinex Mines Inc (CVE:CNX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 201000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.
About Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX)
Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, and graphite ores. The company's flagship is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.
