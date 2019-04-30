CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMP. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAMP opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.82. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

