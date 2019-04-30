Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.90 Million

Analysts expect Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) to report $131.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.49 million to $134.31 million. Caesarstone reported sales of $136.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full year sales of $583.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.16 million to $584.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $607.52 million, with estimates ranging from $604.83 million to $610.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesarstone.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.16 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Caesarstone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 505.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.09. 3,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $517.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.70. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

