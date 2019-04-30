CAE (CAE) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CAE has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). CAE had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CAE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 786.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CAE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

