Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We believe CADE trades at a discount valuation due to investor uncertainty around its credit outlook. The upcoming investor day (May 2) is expected to address such credit concerns while also demonstrating the depth and quality of its bankers. We maintain our Overweight rating and are increasing our price target to $26 (was $24) which represents an 11x multiple on our 2020 EPS forecast of $2.34.””

Several other research firms have also commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

CADE traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. 106,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,309. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 50,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,761.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Valerie Toalson acquired 4,984 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,979.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,955.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 55,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,177. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 81.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,840,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,805,000 after buying an additional 3,529,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 81.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,840,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,805,000 after buying an additional 3,529,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,811,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,294,000 after buying an additional 987,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 58.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,568,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after buying an additional 1,316,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,435,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

