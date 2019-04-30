C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 775,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $67,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 106.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $730,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 334,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 73,185 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

