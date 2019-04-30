Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $272,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,214,143,000 after buying an additional 2,841,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,419,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,514,000 after buying an additional 104,026 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,283,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Goldman Sachs Group raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

