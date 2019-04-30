Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Receives $32.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE:BEP opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,422,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,302,000 after acquiring an additional 66,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,764,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,683,000 after purchasing an additional 269,877 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,511,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,642 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,469,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,034,000 after purchasing an additional 118,954 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3,095.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 640,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620,548 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

