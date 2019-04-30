Brokerages Set Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) PT at $41.86

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Southern Copper from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $38.87 on Thursday. Southern Copper has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 181,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

