Brokerages Set Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) Target Price at $8.40

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.24 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 139.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 149,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.