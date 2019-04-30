Brokerages Set KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Target Price at $130.55

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.60.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company.

KLA-Tencor stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 48,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,462. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA-Tencor has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $128.21.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $119,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $251,417.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,035.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $979,331 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,668,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

