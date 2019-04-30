Brokerages Set $37.67 Target Price for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $37.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.40) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Establishment Labs an industry rank of 188 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th.
ESTA opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $539.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 90.07% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name.
Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Establishment Labs (ESTA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.