Brokerages Set $37.67 Target Price for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $37.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.40) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Establishment Labs an industry rank of 188 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,088,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTA opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $539.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 90.07% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name.

