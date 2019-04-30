Brokerages Set $1.50 Target Price for Cemtrex Inc (CETX)

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $1.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.29) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cemtrex an industry rank of 25 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.99% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

