Brokerages Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report $90.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.10 million and the highest is $92.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $86.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $445.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $451.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $505.30 million, with estimates ranging from $475.10 million to $546.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glu Mobile.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush set a $10.20 price target on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Glu Mobile to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

In other news, Director Hany Nada sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Glu Mobile by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 12,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 858,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,944. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

