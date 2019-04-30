Brokerages Anticipate Five Below Inc (FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $365.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $365.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.00 million and the lowest is $364.50 million. Five Below posted sales of $296.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $148.21.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 15,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $3,931,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,186,324.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,004. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Five Below by 633.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 856,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,622,000 after buying an additional 739,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $54,154,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Five Below by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 417,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,720,000 after purchasing an additional 286,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.