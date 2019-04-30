Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 222.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 57.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UFCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.
Shares of UFCS stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of -0.02. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $61.56.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $279.65 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 1.85%.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.
