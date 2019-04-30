BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 457,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,012. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 114.27% and a return on equity of 27.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BP Midstream Partners news, insider Craig Coburn purchased 2,000 shares of BP Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.