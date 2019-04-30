BP (BP) PT Set at GBX 600 by UBS Group

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 650.88 ($8.50).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 557.75 ($7.29) on Tuesday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.11) per share, with a total value of £315.52 ($412.28).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.