Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FMC Corp (FMC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $610,261.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,334.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 30,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $2,570,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,880 shares of company stock worth $11,144,839. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

FMC stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $92.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

