Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.73 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,565. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. ValuEngine cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $1.52 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
