BoatPilot Token Hits One Day Volume of $7,668.00 (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. BoatPilot Token has a market cap of $260,368.00 and approximately $7,668.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00414968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.01015419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00180918 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001317 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot . BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io

BoatPilot Token Token Trading

BoatPilot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoatPilot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoatPilot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

