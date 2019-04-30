Board Requests Puerto Rico to pay $340M

A national control board overseeing the financing of Puerto Rico states deposit or dozens of public companies and municipalities have failed to pay $340 million into a retirement program for government employees.

The committee said Tuesday that 66 municipalities such as the capital of San Juan and 28 public corporations including the island’s sewer and water power have accrued that debt.

As it has been deducted some of its more than $70 billion public debt load, puerto Rico faces nearly $50 billion in unfunded pension liabilities.

The management board sued dozens of companies Tuesday seeking to recover millions of dollars paid by the U.S. territory for many different services in the past few years amid an economic crisis. Those firms include Bristol-Myers Squibb and Evertec Inc..