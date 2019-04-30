BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 2,246 Shares of Constellium NV (CSTM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Constellium by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $7,280,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after buying an additional 660,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

CSTM opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Constellium NV has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium NV will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

